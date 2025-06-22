Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Jabil by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 110.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Jabil by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $205.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.57.

In related news, SVP Adam E. Berry sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $848,123.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,096.92. The trade was a 24.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $2,631,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,624,059.52. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,976 shares of company stock worth $52,261,361. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

