Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 47,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $92.83 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.08.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

