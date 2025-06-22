John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

WLY stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $53.96.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $442.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 5.02%. John Wiley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,318,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 15.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,184,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,802,000 after buying an additional 158,192 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,028,000 after buying an additional 25,667 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,926,000 after buying an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 35,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

