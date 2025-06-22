Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 89.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 904,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $113,361.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 145,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,669,414. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.56. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $105.19. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.