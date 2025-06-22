Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,282 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get HP alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,385 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 141.4% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its stake in HP by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,177 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.80.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HP

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.