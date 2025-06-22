Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 118 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,374,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $190.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.29 and a 200-day moving average of $190.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $161.43 and a 52 week high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

