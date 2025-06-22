Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 211 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,802,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $814,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,173 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $452,721,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Hsbc Global Res downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $221.52 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.74 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $251.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.07.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $15,481,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 648,429,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,737,275,050.28. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 279,360 shares of company stock valued at $63,022,219 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

