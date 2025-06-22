Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 673 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.54. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

