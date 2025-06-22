Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $348.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.35. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $262.65 and a 52-week high of $358.64.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

