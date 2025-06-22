Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $249.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.48. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

