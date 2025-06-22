Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $633,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. PayPal’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

