Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $671,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 66.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sanofi by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 30.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $2.0369 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

