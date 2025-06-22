Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $773,000 Position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,934 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BHP Group by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8,705.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,119 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of BHP opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.82. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $63.21.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

