Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 290 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,117,816,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 35,458.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,015,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,322,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,567,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,316,000 after purchasing an additional 429,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $147,251,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.47.

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $419.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $436.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.13 and its 200 day moving average is $376.94. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

