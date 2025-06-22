Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,875 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,587,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,969,000 after purchasing an additional 558,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,805,000 after purchasing an additional 225,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,048,000 after purchasing an additional 223,880 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter worth $12,695,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,268,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 3.6%

SMMD opened at $65.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

