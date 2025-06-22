Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $269.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

