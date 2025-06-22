Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $17,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $149,468,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,474,000 after acquiring an additional 214,087 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25,132.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 212,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,671,000 after acquiring an additional 211,617 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,916,000 after acquiring an additional 199,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 422,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,789,000 after acquiring an additional 143,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:JLL opened at $238.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.