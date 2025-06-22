JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,088,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $274.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.70.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

