JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lowered by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,997 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $248,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $274.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

