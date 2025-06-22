Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Get Kadant alerts:

KAI has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Kadant from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KAI

Kadant Stock Performance

NYSE KAI opened at $302.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.47. Kadant has a 52-week low of $279.64 and a 52-week high of $429.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.39.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.41 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kadant will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Kadant declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Kadant by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Kadant by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.