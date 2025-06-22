Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$45.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$45.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Keyera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Keyera from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$44.27 on Friday. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$35.35 and a twelve month high of C$47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

