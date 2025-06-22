Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KRP. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Kimbell Royalty to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Kimbell Royalty Stock Up 0.4%

KRP stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.62, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.51. Kimbell Royalty has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $17.07.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $84.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Kimbell Royalty had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.85%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Kimbell Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 3,760.00%.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $26,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,180.01. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 107,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty

