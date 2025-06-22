Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) versus DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Financial Survey

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) and Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for DICK’S Sporting Goods and Kingfisher, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DICK’S Sporting Goods 1 9 9 0 2.42 Kingfisher 2 2 1 0 1.80

DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus target price of $220.11, suggesting a potential upside of 26.76%. Given DICK’S Sporting Goods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DICK’S Sporting Goods is more favorable than Kingfisher.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

89.8% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kingfisher shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and Kingfisher”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DICK’S Sporting Goods $13.44 billion 1.03 $1.17 billion $13.98 12.42 Kingfisher $16.34 billion 0.40 $235.86 million N/A N/A

DICK’S Sporting Goods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingfisher.

Risk and Volatility

DICK’S Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingfisher has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DICK’S Sporting Goods pays an annual dividend of $4.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kingfisher pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. DICK’S Sporting Goods pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and Kingfisher’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DICK’S Sporting Goods 8.49% 38.06% 11.28% Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DICK’S Sporting Goods beats Kingfisher on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels. Kingfisher plc was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

