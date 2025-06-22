Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,649 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 104.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $7,277,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.37 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

