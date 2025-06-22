Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,734 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,539.17. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Sirius XM Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.56%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

