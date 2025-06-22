Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 29 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3%

MSI stock opened at $406.04 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.72 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.76.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

