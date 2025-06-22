Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $195.47 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.48 and a 12-month high of $213.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.82 and a 200 day moving average of $196.63.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

