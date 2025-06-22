Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,314,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

TIP stock opened at $109.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.85 and a 52 week high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

