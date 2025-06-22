Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,085,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 104.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 7.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 53.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of MTB stock opened at $184.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12 month low of $145.82 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.69 and a 200-day moving average of $184.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

