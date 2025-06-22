Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 5.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE WTRG opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $783.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

