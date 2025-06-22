Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $475.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.69. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $366.92 and a 52-week high of $531.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. This represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

