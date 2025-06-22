Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.62. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at $36,637,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at $15,057,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth about $9,353,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth about $9,976,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,150,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,968,000 after acquiring an additional 388,143 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

