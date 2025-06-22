Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of LEG opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.75. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 20.46%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 113.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 36.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,175,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 312,840 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 454,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 113,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 68,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

