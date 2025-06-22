Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $583.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $582.46.

Get Lennox International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $455.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $580.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $625.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LII

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $550.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $500.10 and a fifty-two week high of $682.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $560.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.25. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.12. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 106.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lennox International will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Lennox International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 509 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.05, for a total value of $289,137.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,655.10. The trade was a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth $410,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 33.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 189,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,661,000 after purchasing an additional 47,170 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 25.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 39.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.