Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,242 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 42,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of LBRT opened at $13.01 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

