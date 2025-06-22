Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $20,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $415.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $397.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $331.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.18. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.04 and a 1 year high of $405.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.09.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($0.11). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total transaction of $99,731.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,974.08. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Articles

