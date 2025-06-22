Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.05.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $27,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,855,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,046,898.48. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock valued at $349,669,962. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

