Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $191.11, but opened at $201.34. Madison Square Garden shares last traded at $199.97, with a volume of 61,804 shares trading hands.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.07). The firm had revenue of $424.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.84 million. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.