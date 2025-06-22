Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on Magnite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.87. Magnite has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $145.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.18 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Buonasera sold 3,653 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $54,904.59. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 267,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,683.32. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $178,787.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,850.41. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,224 shares of company stock worth $7,576,098 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Magnite by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

