Mark T. Mondello Sells 150,000 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.33, for a total transaction of $28,999,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,560,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,631,919.36. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $205.72 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $208.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.20 and a 200 day moving average of $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Groupe la Francaise raised its position in Jabil by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Jabil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 25,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Jabil by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Jabil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

