Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,699,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 385.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 107,410 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of -128.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.26.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,682. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,764.96. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

