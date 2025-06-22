Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $80,547.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,883.55. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,699,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,211,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

