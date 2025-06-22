Masco (NYSE:MAS) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Get Masco alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital set a $62.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Get Our Latest Report on MAS

Masco Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $61.24 on Friday. Masco has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 1,320.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Masco by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Masco by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 102,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 51,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.