May Yee Yap Sells 6,787 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) SVP May Yee Yap sold 6,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $1,398,122.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,892. The trade was a 20.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jabil Stock Up 0.5%

JBL opened at $205.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.07.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Argus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

