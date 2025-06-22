Menard Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,565 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.9% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $477.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $483.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.68.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.01, for a total transaction of $460,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,647,150.58. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

