Michael Dastoor Sells 18,234 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Dastoor sold 18,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.66, for a total value of $3,494,728.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,994,951.94. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $1,699,000.00.

Jabil Trading Up 0.5%

JBL stock opened at $205.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $208.69.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe la Francaise increased its stake in Jabil by 35.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.57.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

