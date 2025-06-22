Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.15.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $96.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,897.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18,200.00%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

