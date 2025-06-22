Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Microchip Technology worth $22,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.4%

Microchip Technology stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,897.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $96.98.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18,200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.