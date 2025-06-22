Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 10,206 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 24,550 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Tiptree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $7,418,000. Finally, KMT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,930 shares in the company, valued at $20,339,590. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $565.00 price objective (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $477.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $437.84 and a 200-day moving average of $420.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $483.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

