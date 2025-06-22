Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lifted by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MSFT opened at $477.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $437.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $483.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 471,036 shares in the company, valued at $204,038,664.12. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,930 shares in the company, valued at $20,339,590. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI set a $515.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microsoft

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.